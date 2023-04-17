South Padre Island, Apr 17: SpaceX called off its first launch attempt of its giant rocket on Monday.

Elon Musk and his company had planned to launch the nearly 400-foot Starship rocket from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border. SpaceX postponed the launch because of a problem with the first-stage booster.

Elon Musk Shares Reason

A pressurant valve appears to be frozen, so unless it starts operating soon, no launch today — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2023

No people or satellites were aboard for this attempt. There won't be another try until at least Wednesday.

The company plans to use Starship to send astronauts and cargo to the moon and, ultimately, Mars. (AP)

