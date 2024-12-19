Hollidaysburg, Dec 19 (AP) The suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare's CEO will return to New York to face murder charges after agreeing to be extradited Thursday during a court appearance in Pennsylvania where he was arrested last week after five days on the run.

Luigi Mangione waived a preliminary hearing on the Pennsylvania charges in exchange for the prosecutor giving him a 20-page investigative report from the Altoona Police Department.

Mangione also waived extradition to New York.

Blair County Judge David Consiglio ordered that Mangione be turned over to the New York Police Department. At least a dozen uniformed NYPD officers were in the courtroom.

The 26-year-old Ivy League graduate is accused of ambushing and shooting Brian Thompson on December 4 outside a Manhattan hotel where the head of the United States' largest health insurer was walking to an investor conference.

Authorities have said Mangione was carrying the gun used to kill Thompson, a passport, fake IDs and about USD 10,000 when he was arrested on December 9 while eating breakfast at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. (AP)

