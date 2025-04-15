Taipei [Taiwan], April 15 (ANI): Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te urged the government and society to unite against rising cybersecurity threats during his opening remarks at Cybersec in Taipei on Tuesday, Taiwan News reported.

Lai revealed that government websites faced an average of 2.4 million intrusion attempts daily last year, double the previous year's total. This highlights the increasing need to bolster Taiwan's cybersecurity defences.

Lai also addressed the growing threat posed by ransomware group Crazy Hunter, which has targeted multiple sectors, including healthcare, education, and business.

Investigations have traced these cyberattacks back to China, intensifying concerns about the vulnerability of Taiwan's digital infrastructure. According to Taiwan News, Lai stressed the urgency of strengthening Taiwan's cyber defences to mitigate such attacks.

In response to these threats, Lai outlined three new cybersecurity strategies: first, enhancing resilience across all sectors of society; second, fostering the growth of a vibrant cybersecurity industry; and third, advancing defence technologies to address emerging risks such as those posed by AI and other technologies. These efforts are designed to strengthen Taiwan's digital resilience and national security.

Additionally, Lai spoke about his "17 national security response strategies," focusing on defending against cyberattacks carried out through apps and AI.

Taiwan News reported that he also announced that the Digital Affairs Ministry is revising the Cyber Security Management Act, aiming to improve the law and strengthen defences across both public and private sectors.

Cybersec, Taiwan's premier cybersecurity event, runs from April 15-17 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Centre Hall 2. The event is expected to attract over 20,000 industry professionals and feature more than 300 speeches, showcasing the latest developments in cybersecurity. (ANI)

