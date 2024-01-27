Bangkok [Thailand], January 27 (ANI): Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin attended the reception hosted by the Indian Embassy in Bangkok on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Thailand's Minister of Culture Sermsak Pongpanit was the chief guest at the event, attended by more than 1,000 guests from Thailand's government, businesses, media, academia, the diplomatic corps, and members of the Indian community in Thailand.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok stated, "75thRepublicDay Reception was hosted by the Emb of India, Bangkok. Amb @Nageshsinghifs received H.E. PM @thavisin who graced the occasion. A special & magnanimous gesture on part of H.E. PM underscoring the special civilizational relationship between India & Thailand."

"A rare appearance by the Thai PM at a National Day event is a reflection of Thailand's keen interest to further intensify engagement with India and to take this relationship to a higher trajectory," Indian Embassy in Bankok said in a statement on Facebook.

While addressing the gathering, Sermsak Pongpanit greeted the government and the people of India and highlighted the strong linguistic, religious and cultural connection between the two nations which forms the foundation for deeper bilateral ties in contemporary times.

Speaking on the occasion, India's Ambassador to Thailand Nagesh Singh "underlined the deep connection between Buddhism and democracy in ancient India and India's phenomenal progress as a democracy navigating multiple challenges."

He spoke about the opportunities and the imperatives to intensify bilateral relations between the two nations in various sectors, including political exchanges, economy and trade, defence, security, education and culture, for the benefit of the people of both nations, according to the statement.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok stated, "Reception hosted by Embassy on the occasion of #75thRepublicDay of India. Addressing over 1000 guests, Ambassador @NageshSinghifs& Chief Guest H.E. Sermsak Pongpanit, Minister of Culture of Thailand, reaffirmed everlasting friendship & promising future for & relations."

In another post, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok stated, "Scintillating recital of Ramayana in fusion style showcasing our civilizational ties."

In a statement shared on Facebook, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok stated, "Another highlight of the evening was a mesmerizing performance of Ramayana, known as Ramakien in Thailand, in a fusion between Bharatnatyam and Khon style from Thailand. This dance recital was presented by Mr. Ekkalak Nu-ngoen along with a group of students from the Faculty of Music and Drama, Bunditpatanasilpa Institute in Bangkok. The retelling of the timeless epic depicting the glory of Lord Ram in seamless harmony blending traditional dance forms of both countries received wide appreciation."

According to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, the timeless epic of Ramayana holds a "very special place" in India and Thailand and has been adapted as Ramakien in Thailand. It further stated, "It is a story of Lord Rama, the Prince of Ayodhya or Ayutthaya. In the Thai adaptation, Lord Rama becomes Phra Ram. Both versions, however, extol the same virtues of sacrifice, duty, devotion, and triumph of good over evil. This epic is an exemplar of shared cultural conscious of India and Thailand as similar values are cherished in both cultures." Garima Arora, a Michelin Star Indian chef in Bangkok presented an "innovative and contemporary selection" of Indian cuisine to the guests, according to the statement. In the statement, the Indian Embassy in Bangkok called India and Thailand "civilizational neighbours" with shared interests in strengthening bilateral relations in all its dimensions. (ANI)

