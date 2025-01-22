Washington, Jan 22 (AP) Donald Trump said Tuesday that he'll make the first trip of his second term as US president on Friday, visiting hurricane-hit parts of western North Carolina before going to Los Angeles and then to Nevada.

The new president vowed federal assistance for the people of Los Angeles after the fires, and said that government funding will continue to flow to North Carolina -- a state he said Democrats "have abandoned".

Trump said he'd then visit Nevada to "thank them for the big vote".

Trump noted that the state usually votes Democratic in presidential races, and he wanted to mark his November victory there.

The president also said that the Los Angeles wildfires will make budget talks easier with Democrats.

After meeting Republican congressional leaders, Trump said the budget talks have in some ways been "made simpler by Los Angeles because they're going to need a lot of money. And generally speaking, I think you'll find that a lot of Democrats are going to be asking for help".

The president met House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader John Thune on Tuesday.

"We have a good situation now," Trump said on spending plans. (AP)

