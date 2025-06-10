Los Angeles [US], June 10 (ANI): President Donald Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, has defended the deployment of hundreds of Marines to Los Angeles amid growing immigration protests, calling it a necessary precaution to safeguard federal property and law enforcement personnel, CNN reported.

Speaking to CNN's Kaitlan Collins on Monday, Homan said the actions of protesters largely dictated the response. "It all depends on the activities of these protesters -- they make the decisions. I keep hearing reports that they're rioting because President Trump sent the National Guard here -- it's just ridiculous," he said.

Also Read | Greta Thunberg and Other Activists Onboard Gaza-Bound Aid Ship Brought to Ben Gurion Airport, Israel Says 'Selfie Yacht' Passengers To Be Deported.

According to CNN, Trump became the first US president in decades to activate the National Guard without a request from a state governor. On Monday evening, the White House deployed an additional 2,000 National Guard members to Los Angeles without invoking the Insurrection Act.

Homan did not specify the criteria for Marine deployment but clarified that their role was focused on protection. "They're not reinforcing immigration law -- we're doing that, we're immigration officers," he said. "Their job is protection of property and protection of our agents and their lives and their wellbeing, along with the public's wellbeing."

Also Read | Immigration Protest: California Sues Donald Trump for Deploying National Guard in Los Angeles Amid Demonstrations Against Federal Immigration Raids.

The Pentagon confirmed that over 700 Marines from the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in California were mobilized to assist with the situation in Los Angeles, following federal immigration raids that triggered public backlash.

Asked whether similar military deployments could happen in other cities, Homan said he hoped it wouldn't become the norm. "I hope not. I hope people protest peacefully. But to attack law enforcement officers who are simply enforcing the laws that Congress enacted -- that's unacceptable," he said.

On President Trump's remarks about California Governor Gavin Newsom, Homan clarified there was no legal basis for any action. When asked if the governor had done anything to warrant arrest, he said, "Not at this time -- absolutely not."

Homan also confirmed to CNN that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations would continue across the country. "They'll continue every day, not only in California and Los Angeles -- they're going to continue in every city across the country," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)