Wellington (New Zealand), Nov 22 (AP) A powerful magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck near the Solomon Islands on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a tsunami warning.

There were no immediate reports of widespread damage or injuries.

Also Read | Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2022 Date, Time and Route: All You Need To Know About the Annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

The quake's epicentre was in the ocean about 56 kilometres (35 miles) southwest of the capital, Honiara, at a depth of 13 kilometres (8 miles), according to the United States Geological Survey.

Hazardous waves are possible for islands in the region, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said, but it advised there was no wider tsunami threat expected.

Also Read | US Shocker: Michigan Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank, Asks Driver To Wait Outside As He Returns With Loot; Arrested.

The earthquake may produce waves of up to 1 metre (3 feet) above tide levels for the Solomon Islands, the centre said, and smaller waves for the coasts of Papua New Guinea and Vanuatu.

The Solomon Islands sits on the Pacific Ring of Fire, a arc along the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)