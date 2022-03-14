Balochistan [Pakistan], March 14 (ANI): Two people were injured in a landmine explosion in Balochistan's Sibi district on Sunday, local media reported.

The incident occurred in the Samgan area of Sibi district, according to Dawn newspaper.

According to Levies officials, the landmine planted, along the roadside, exploded when two persons were passing through the area. As a result of the explosion, both were seriously injured, the Pakistani newspaper reported.

The Levies force rushed to the site soon after the blast and shifted the injured to Sibi district hospital.

The condition of the injured was stated to be serious and they would be shifted to Quetta for further treatment, Dawn newspaper reported citing officials as saying. (ANI)

