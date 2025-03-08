Peshawar, Mar 8 (AP) An IED blast left two security officials dead and two injured in Pakistan's northwestern province Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, official sources said.

The roadside IED explosion on Friday allegedly targeted a vehicle of the security forces in the Mulla Said area of Salarzai, Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which borders Afghanistan.

Security forces rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area. A combing search operation was launched to arrest the perpetrators of the blast.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet. AYZ PTI

