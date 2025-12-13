Abu Dhabi [UAE], December 13 (ANI/WAM): Today marks two years since the UAE brought down the gavel at COP28, sealing the historic UAE Consensus and a defining moment for global cooperation.

Guided by the UAE's pragmatic, progressive and visionary leadership, the UAE Consensus united 198 countries around an unprecedented package of measures across mitigation, adaptation and climate finance aimed at reducing emissions, decarbonizing at scale and protecting the most vulnerable.

These included targets to triple renewable energy capacity by 2030, double energy efficiency and halt deforestation. COP28 also made history as the first COP to finally establish a fund for loss and damage.

COP28 also delivered beyond the negotiating halls through the Presidential Action Agenda, mobilizing the private sector in constructive and practical decarbonization efforts like never before.

Landmark initiatives, such as the Oil & Gas Decarbonization Charter (OGDC) - the most comprehensive private sector partnership on decarbonization to date - united IOCs and NOCs representing 40% of global oil production in a coalition to eliminate methane and significantly reduce carbon emissions from production processes.

ALTÉRRA, the world's largest climate-focused investment fund was also launched at COP28 and aims to mobilize $250 billion by 2030 to finance global solutions at scale.

The outcomes at COP28 reflected the UAE's unique role as a connector and convener, bringing together governments, industry, finance and civil society to build consensus by choosing partnership over polarisation and dialogue over division.

By bringing everyone together and ensuring every voice had a seat at the table, the UAE showed how inclusive leadership and collective action can turn common ground into global progress that leaves no one behind.

Today, as global energy demand continues to rise, the same realism, pragmatism and inclusivity are needed to meet demand responsibly and reliably. The UAE Consensus was never an endpoint, but a model for how cooperation, credibility and delivery can shape a more resilient and sustainable future for all. (ANI/WAM)

