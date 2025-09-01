Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 31 (ANI/WAM): The United Arab Emirates will chair the 164th ordinary session of the Council of the League of Arab States at the level of permanent representatives, which will be held tomorrow, Monday, at the headquarters of the Arab League General Secretariat in Cairo. This comes as part of preparations for the meeting of Arab foreign ministers scheduled for next Thursday.

The meetings will discuss a number of key Arab issues, foremost among them the developments of the Palestinian cause, efforts to gain recognition of the State of Palestine, and ways to stop the Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip. They will also address reconstruction plans and means of supporting the resilience of the Palestinian people politically, economically, and socially.

The discussions will also cover the latest developments in several Arab countries, in addition to examining mechanisms to address current regional challenges in a way that ensures the strengthening of Arab national security and the protection of shared strategic interests.

The meetings are also expected to review files on Arab economic and social cooperation, including support for the Palestinian economy and strengthening economic integration among Arab states. Recommendations and resolutions will then be submitted to the ministerial meeting for adoption within a comprehensive Arab vision to enhance joint Arab action in confronting regional and international challenges. (ANI/WAM)

