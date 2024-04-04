Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 4 (ANI/WAM): ENOC Group, the leading integrated global energy player, has contributed AED 9,839,219 towards its CSR initiatives largely focused on youth development, education and upskilling, health and supporting the less privileged communities during the holy month of Ramadan.

These initiatives have benefited nearly seven million individuals across the UAE during the past five years.

ENOC has forged promising partnerships with government authorities, businesses, NGOs and communities to achieve social, environmental and economic wellbeing.

Between 2019 and 2023, ENOC Group ran over 279 campaigns, featuring over 20,000 volunteers who spent more than 23,000 volunteer hours. Every year during Ramadan, the group supports over 400,000 beneficiaries.

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said, "Corporate Social Responsibility continues to play an increasingly important role within the ENOC Group. Alongside accelerating the development of the emirate's energy sector, we are also working towards positively benefitting the local communities in which we operate. We will continue our efforts to support the community and making a positive difference to the society in the spirit of caring and sharing that reflects the Holy Month."

The Group partners with Beit Al Khair Society and Al Ihsan Charity Association every Ramadan to deliver iftar boxes to the less privileged; between 2021 and 2023, the Group donated over 23,700 iftar boxes, and in 2024, volunteers from the Group plan to distribute 10,000 boxes around the UAE.

This year too, ENOC Group has organised a series of initiatives during the holy month encompassing the packing and distribution of grocery items, as well as the distribution of iftar boxes to over 500,000 beneficiaries in collaboration with Al Ihsan Charity Association in their Annual Ramadan Aman Campaign.

The group will additionally allocate 10,000 iftar meals to labour camps and 25,000 food items to underprivileged families.

The distribution activities will be executed by dedicated volunteers from ENOC Group at various locations around the UAE. For the second consecutive year, the Group will also host an annual iftar initiative for senior Emirati citizens. (ANI/WAM)

