Brasilia [Brazil], June 8 (ANI/WAM): Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Committee on Defence, Interior, and Foreign Affairs in the Federal National Council (FNC), met with Senator Davi Alcolumbre, President of the Senate of the Federative Republic of Brazil, on the sidelines of the 11th BRICS Parliamentary Forum held at the National Congress in Brasilia.

Sara Falaknaz, an FNC member, and Saleh Ahmed Al Suwaidi, the UAE Ambassador to Brazil, attended the meeting.

Senator Alcolumbre praised the active participation of the UAE parliamentary delegation in the forum and stressed the importance of strengthening parliamentary ties, which serve as a vital channel for broadening avenues of cooperation.

He expressed appreciation for the UAE's role in promoting transparency and advancing economic development at both regional and international levels.

Al Nuaimi affirmed the depth of bilateral relations between the UAE and Brazil, noting the UAE considers Brazil a strategic partner across various sectors. He emphasised the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in development projects that benefit both countries and their peoples.

The two sides explored ways to deepen bilateral cooperation, highlighting promising opportunities in key sectors such as advanced technology, energy and economic investment, all contributing to broader and more sustainable strategic partnerships.

During the meeting, Al Nuaimi delivered an official letter from Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council, addressed to the President of the Brazilian Senate, extending a formal invitation to visit the UAE.

In a separate meeting, Al Nuaimi also held talks with Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Commission for Foreign Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus.

Both parties affirmed the strength of UAE-Belarus relations and stressed the importance of enhancing parliamentary cooperation, maintaining ongoing dialogue and coordination on matters of mutual interest to strengthen shared strategic objectives and mutual interests.

During the meeting, attended by FNC member Sara Falkanaz, Al Nuaimi highlighted the rapid growth of UAE-Belarus relations, noting the significant opportunities for further collaboration across sectors, stressing that the current global challenges require the establishment of effective partnerships and the adoption of flexible and innovative models for international cooperation. (ANI/WAM)

