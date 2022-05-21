Kyiv [Ukraine], May 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Ukraine has received the second tranche of 600 million euros (634 million U.S. dollars) of the European Union's (EU's) emergency macro-financial assistance program, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said Friday.

"The funds will be used to maintain financial stability in Ukraine during the war," the ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Canada Bans China's Huawei, ZTE From 5G Networks.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal welcomed the aid and thanked European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen for the aid.

The EU decided to allocate 1.2 billion euros (1.26 billion dollars) in emergency assistance for Ukraine in February. Ukraine received 600 million euros from the aid package in March. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read | Common ‘Cold Virus’ Behind 100,000 Child Deaths Globally in 2019: Lancet Study.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)