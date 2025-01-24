Dubai, Jan 24 (AP) The United Nations on Friday suspended all travel into areas held by Yemen's Houthi rebels after more of their staff were detained by the rebels.

The statement comes after the Houthis have detained UN staffers, as well as individuals associated with the once-open US Embassy in Sanaa and aid groups.

The Houthis did not immediately acknowledge the UN's decision. However, it comes as they have been trying to deescalate their attacks on shipping and Israel after a ceasefire was reached in the Israel-Hamas war. (AP)

