Geneva [Switzerland], March 16 (ANI): The chairman of the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP), Sardar Shaukat Ali Kashmiri, on Friday highlighted the issue of the worsening human rights situation in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (POK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

"Our organization is deeply concerned about the grave human rights violations in PoK and GB, where residents are deprived of their fundamental rights, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights, as well as the right to development. Peaceful activists and members of civil society are targeted by state and law enforcement agencies, and extremist outfits with impunity," she said while speaking at the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.

Also Read | Amnesty International Urges Pakistan Government for Immediate Restoration of X As Ban Enters 29th Day.

According to reports, the Pakistani Army and officials of security services are engaged in illegal land grabbing in the region. In such troublesome circumstances, the opening of the Skardu-Kargil road has been demanded by the people of GB, who feel that it is the only way to lessen the darkness in their lives.

"Pakistan's military and law enforcement agencies are engaged in aggressive land grabbing in PoK and GB, occupying hills tops, tourist resorts, disrupting lives, and livelihoods, it is causing irreversible environmental damage," Kashmiri said.

Also Read | World's Heaviest Blueberry: Australian Blueberry Breaks Guinness World Record As Heaviest Ever (Watch Video).

"There are widespread protests in Gilgit Baltistan against the government over issues such as load shedding, poor education, and unemployment. The fact that Pok and Gilgit Baltistan's leadership have partnered with the Islamabad regime to plunder resources has left the populace disillusioned. In recent years, the situation has deteriorated further, with a sharp increase in reports of human rights abuses. In Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, there have been strict restrictions on freedom of expression, association, assembly and publication," she added.

"Our organization urges the UN to establish a fact-finding mission for POK and Gilgit Baltistan, using its authority to encourage cooperation from state parties. The crimes perpetrated by so-called Jihadists must be investigated, and those victimized by proxy wars must be duly compensated by Pakistan," Kashmiri said further. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)