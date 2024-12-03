Geneva [Switzerland], December 3 (ANI/WAM): Donor governments pledged a record USD 1.143 billion today to provide protection, life-saving assistance and solutions to millions of people uprooted by the increasing number of conflicts across the world, showing their support for the work of United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and its partners in 2025. Along with a commitment of USD 355 million from UNHCR's private sector National Partners, the total amount announced is USD 1.5 billion, covering 15 per cent of anticipated needs for the year.

These resources will allow UNHCR to start the year with greater confidence and continue its work, a lifeline to many forcibly displaced people, delivering aid in emergencies, providing protection and humanitarian assistance, and seeking longer-term solutions.

Governments attending UNHCR's pledging conference today also guaranteed USD 283 million in funding for 2026 and beyond. This is crucial to the planning and stability of UNHCR's long-term programmes aimed at fostering lasting solutions.

"We live in a world ravaged by brutal and seemingly endless conflicts that tear lives apart and send people on a desperate flight for safety," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees. "The robust support shown today to refugees and other forcibly displaced people resonates as a much-needed message of solidarity and humanity. The pledges made are a commitment to save lives, restore dignity and bring hope to millions of people forced to flee".

UNHCR's Global Appeal asks donors for USD 10.248 billion in funding for 2025 to support forcibly displaced and stateless people, the majority living close to their countries of origin. With forced displacement at unprecedented levels, about 123 million people forcibly displaced worldwide, securing these funds will be crucial to respond to both new conflicts and long-standing crises.

With the funding UNHCR received in 2024, by mid-year, over 3 million people had been individually registered, 1.2 million supported with their civil identity or legal status, and over 500,000 received legal assistance. Across UNHCR operations, over 2 million people received life-saving cash assistance, over 9.5 million individual consultations were conducted in UNHCR-supported health care centres, 5.6 million people were supported with access to water and sanitation services and 630,000 received shelter and housing assistance.

In 2025, escalating conflicts, intensifying natural disasters and ongoing crises are expected to drive further displacement and suffering. Durable solutions, however, remain unattainable for many, as refugees are displaced for an average of 20 years and most internally displaced people for more than a decade. (ANI/WAM)

