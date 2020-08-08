Washington DC [USA], Aug 8 (ANI): The United States department extended condolences to "family and friends" of those killed in the Air India Express tragedy at Kozhikode in Kerala and wished a "speedy recovery to the injured.

"Our hearts go out to those affected by the plane crash in Kerala. We grieve with the family and friends of the deceased, and wish a speedy recovery to those who were injured," tweeted the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US State Department on Friday.

US envoy Ken Juster has expressed grief over the plane crash incident which took place in Kozhikode of Kerala on Friday evening.

"On behalf of the US Mission, we are deeply saddened by the news of the Air India accident in Kozhikode. The victims and their loved ones are in our thoughts and prayers," tweeted the US Envoy.

At least 17 passengers died when a plane with 190 people on board coming from Dubai met with an accident at Karipur airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening, as per the Air India Express.

Air India Express Dubai-Kozhikode IX-1344 flight, carrying 190 people on board from Dubai under the Vande Bharat Mission, skidded off the runway at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode at 7:41 pm on Friday. (ANI)

