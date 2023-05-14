Florida [US], May 14 (ANI): A middle school teacher in US' Florida has been arrested for alleged child sex crimes, Fox News reported.

The teacher has been identified as Javier Fernandez Romero-Gonzalez and was charged with engaging in lewd conduct as an authority figure and inappropriately touching students.

The Orlando Police Department explained that they were informed about the allegations in April. After weeks of investigation, they found cause to take the educator into custody, reported Fox News.

Four female students witnessed the inappropriate incidents and told detectives, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 35 Orlando. They told detectives that they were victimized as well.

The teacher is also accused of suspiciously videotaping students, as well as hugging them too frequently.

After his arrest, Romero-Gonzalez was taken to Orange County Jail on a USD 40,000 bond, according to Fox News. (ANI)

