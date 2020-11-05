Washington DC [US], November 5 (ANI): US President Donald Trump's campaign on Wednesday (local time) has filed a lawsuit in the state of Michigan to suspend vote counting "until meaningful access is granted".

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted," Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien said in a statement on Wednesday. "We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access," he added.

The state of Michigan carries 16 electoral votes which are crucial for both the Democrats and Republicans to win the elections.

Stepien said the Trump campaign has been denied its right under the law to meaningful access to observe the vote count.

"President Trump's campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," Stepien said.

The US presidential election has turned into a nail-biting battle as Biden is ahead of Trump in Electoral College votes, having 237 votes to the Republican incumbent's 213, according to CNN.

The mail-in ballots in this year's election have caused a delay in the counting process. (ANI)

