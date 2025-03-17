Washington, Mar 17 (AP) US shoppers stepped up their spending a just bit in February after a sharp pullback the previous month, signalling that Americans are spending more cautiously as concerns about the direction of the economy mount.

Retail sales rose just 0.2 per cent in February, a small rebound after a sharp drop of 1.2 per cent in January, the Commerce Department said Monday.

Sales rose at grocery stores, home and garden stores, and online retailers. Sales fell at auto dealers, restaurants, and electronics stores.

The small increase suggests Americans may be growing more wary about spending as the stock market has plunged and President Donald Trump's tariff threats and government spending cuts have led to widespread uncertainty among consumers and businesses.

On Friday, a measure of consumer sentiment fell sharply for the third straight month and is now down more than 20 per cent since December.

Respondents to the University of Michigan's survey cited policy uncertainty as a leading reason for the gloomier outlook. While the respondents were divided sharply by party — sentiment about the current economy fell among Republican by much less than for Democrats — Republicans' confidence in the economy's future dropped 10 per cent. (AP)

