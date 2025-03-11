Washington, DC [US], March 11 (ANI): US Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard, announced on Monday (local time) that she has embarked on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific region, during which she will visit Japan, Thailand and India.

Gabbard stated that her first stop was in Honolulu. She called "building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication" vital to achieving US President Donald Trump's objectives of peace, freedom, and prosperity.

Sharing a post on X, Gabbard stated, "I am #WheelsUp on a multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, a region I know very well having grown up as a child of the Pacific. I'll be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France enroute back to DC. Building strong relationships, understanding, and open lines of communication are vital to achieving President Trump's objectives of peace, freedom and prosperity. First stop: Honolulu where I'll visit IC partners and INDOPACOM leaders, and our troops engaging in training."

Notably, this is the first visit by a top White House official to India, under the Trump administration.

Her visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February. During his visit, PM Modi met with Tulsi Gabbard and called her a "strong votary" of the India-US friendship.

Gabbard also called it an "honour" to welcome PM Modi and said she looks forward to continue strengthening the US-India friendship.

This was PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for a second term. During his visit to the US, he met Donald Trump at the White House, the first meeting between the two leaders after Trump assumed office as the 47th US President on January 20. The two leaders shared a warm hug as Trump welcomed PM Modi at the White House.

PM Modi was among the first few world leaders to visit the United States following the inauguration of President Trump and was invited to visit the US within barely three weeks of the new administration. (ANI)

