Islamabad [Pakistan], October 31 (ANI): After weeks of violent protests by the proscribed extremist political party Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), the Pakistan government on Sunday announced that an agreement has been reached between the negotiating team and TLP, without sharing any details of the agreement.

The announcement was made at a press conference attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, MNA Ali Mohammad Khan, Mufti Muneeb as well as TLP members Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammad Ameer, reported Dawn.

"The government of Pakistan and the TLP had a detailed discussion under the environment of mutual trust, and an agreement has been reached between the two sides," Dawn quoted Mufti as saying.

However, Mufti refrained from sharing any details of the terms of agreement and said that they will be shared at an appropritate time", reported Dawn.

He further urged the Pakistani media to show the news of agreement "positively".Mufti added that the agreement was backed by the TLP Chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, reported Dawn.

The formation of a committee was also announced to oversee the matter.

"State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan will be its head, while Law Minister Punjab Raja Basharat will be a member of the committee," Dawn quoted Mufti as saying. TLP will be represented by Mufti Ghulam Ghous Baghdadi and Engr. Hafeezullah Alavi.

Hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets throughout the country recently to exert pressure on the government for the release of its chief Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi.A spokesperson for the TLP had said that the proscribed organisation stands by its demands that it will present before the government.

"Our only demand from day one is the removal of the French ambassador," the spokesperson said, according to The News International.

Last week, at least three Pakistani policemen were killed and several others suffered injuries in clashes with workers of the banned Islamist group and police personnel in Lahore when hundreds of TLP members had taken to the streets. (ANI)

