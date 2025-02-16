Munich [Germany] February 16 (ANI): The World Uyghur Congress (WUC) has welcomed the recent Swiss Weber report for exposing the "transnational repression" of Uyghurs and Tibetans by China.

The report released by the Swiss Government (Federal Council) discusses the impact of Chinese actions on these communities.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Collaborating With US President Donald Trump's Team in Resolving Conflict With Russia, Says Volodymyr Zelensky.

''This is the right first step towards a solution-oriented action to address China's transnational repression,'' WUC President, Turgunjan Alawdun said as quoted by the World Uyghur Congress.

"'Uyghurs don't feel safe anywhere, even in Switzerland, which is normally one of the safest countries in the world," he added.

Also Read | Ashley St. Clair Says Elon Musk Is Father of Her Child, Know All About 26-Year-Old Influencer.

According to WUC, the report is based on a study by the University of Basel and outlines the various strategies used by Chinese authorities to monitor, harass, and intimidate diaspora communities, cultural associations, and other networks. These strategies include the use of advanced technology and the exploitation of judicial systems, especially extradition treaties and foreign police stations.

The research examines the particular situation of Tibetans and Uyghurs residing in Switzerland. The report concludes that it is very likely that the Chinese government is attempting to use tension and fear to divide the diaspora by intimidating and pressuring Uyghurs and Tibetans living in the nation.

While economic rewards are more commonly utilized to target Tibetans, family hostage diplomacy is a common tactic to target Uyghurs, the report revealed.

The WUC report further noted citing the Weber report that Uyghurs in Switzerland are frequently asked to spy on their people, especially to record Uyghurs participating in demonstrations and provide information about their actions, especially those connected to the World Uyghur Congress. Smartphone apps like WeChat, WhatsApp, and TikTok, as well as more conventional forms of communication like cell phones, are frequently used to monitor Uyghurs and Tibetans. Fake social media profiles are another method of gathering data about both communities.

The Weber report also points out that the use of Interpol RED Notices to bar human rights activists from attending global gatherings like the UN has significantly restricted people's freedom of movement, the WUC noted.

The 34-page report concludes with a few specific suggestions, such as increased awareness, improved coordination between government agencies, and discussions with impacted populations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)