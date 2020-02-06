Yediyurappa Recommends 10 MLAs for Karnataka Cabinet Expansion

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Feb 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has proposed names of ten MLAs to Governor Vajubhai Vala, for inducting them in the state Cabinet.The names of the ten MLAs are -- ST Somashekar, Ramesh Laxmanrao Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, K Sudhakar, BA (Byrathi) Basavaraj, Arabail Hebbar Shivaram, Hasavanagowda C Patil, K Gopalaiah, Narayana Gowda and Shrimant Balasaheb Patil.It should be noted that these ten MLAs had won the by-polls on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in December last year after switching loyalties from the Janata Dal (Secular) (JDS) and Congress.In the December 5 by-polls held in 15 Assembly constituencies, the BJP had won 12, while Congress managed to bag only two. One seat was won by an Independent candidate.The JDS drew a blank. (ANI)

