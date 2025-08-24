Mumbai, August 24: Filmmaker Karan Johar on Saturday uploaded a hilarious video of his son flaunting his "nepo baby" T-shirt. The clip posted by Karan on Instagram shows little Yash dressed up in a blue T-shirt with "nepo baby" written on it. In the video, Karan could be seen asking Yash, "Oh my god! Do you know what this t-shirt says? You are a nepo baby." Responding to his dad, Yash quipped, "Yeah, but I don't want to be launched." To this, Karan replied, "What? Who is launching you anyway?"

In the caption, Karan mentioned that the T-shirt was a gift for Yash from someone, but he was requested to keep her identity private. "He has a mind of his own. I am HAPPY!!! Ps..T shirts gifted to the twins by •••••• ( oops she made me promise I won't tell)," Karan posted. Yash's response to Karan left netizens in splits, garnering likes and comments. " Hahahaha, he is so cute," an Instagram user commented. " Too funny," another user wrote. Karan Johar Says He Wishes to ‘Appeal to the Collective Consciousness of the Audience’.

Karan came to be infamously known as "the flag-bearer of nepotism" after actor Kangana Ranaut labelled him that on an episode of his chat show Koffee with Karan in 2017, and has since faced criticism for allegedly promoting nepotism in Bollywood. Over the years, Karan has often taken these accusations in stride, even poking fun at himself, as many netizens label him part of the so-called "nepo mafia." This time was no different--he responded to the nepotism jibes once again, but with his signature dose of humour. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Karan Johar Calls Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut ‘Absolute Blockbuster Material’ (View Post).

Karan Johar's Son Yash Wears 'Nepo Baby' T-shirt

Karan welcomed his son Yash and daughter Roohi via surrogacy in February 2017. He named Yash after his father late Yash Johar, while Roohi is an anagram of his mother's name Hiroo.

