Two years after Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani lit up the big screen, filmmaker Karan Johar has opened up about the film’s emotional and professional impact on him. In a candid interview with The Times of India, Karan reflected on where the 2023 romantic drama stands in his filmography and also reacted to the much-talked-about love story between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Cannes 2025: Karan Johar Unveils Poster for ‘Homebound’ Ahead of Festival De Cannes Premiere.

‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ Was Box Office Hit

Marking his return to direction after seven years, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was both a critical and box-office success, earning over INR 357 crore worldwide. It starred Ranveer Singh as Rocky, a flamboyant Punjabi man, and Alia Bhatt as Rani, an intellectual Bengali journalist. The film explored modern relationships, gender roles, and family dynamics in a light-hearted, heartfelt way.

Karan Johar Says ‘RARKPK’ Is Special As ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’

Speaking about how special the film is to him, Karan said, “It is right up there with My Name Is Khan and, of course, my first directorial Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which remains special as it brought a smile to my father’s (the renowned producer Yash Johar) face. Our production house was suffering huge deficits when I made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. It brought huge financial respite to my dad.” Father’s Day 2025: Karan Johar Remembers His Late Father Yash Johar’s Enduring Legacy in Cinema and Life.

Karan Johar Hints at Spinoff on Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s Love Story

While Ranveer and Alia’s chemistry was widely appreciated, another surprising element that caught everyone’s attention was the kiss shared between Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s characters. The moment became a hot topic across social media and fan discussions. Karan addressed the chatter, saying, “There is a separate love story there. I may one day make a film on their love story in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.”

Karan Johar Teases Possible Film on Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s Romance

The film also featured powerhouse performances by Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi. Many praised its screenplay and the balance it struck between comedy, drama, and romance, making it one of Karan Johar’s most talked-about films in recent years. Fans of Karan Johar and RARKPK now have another exciting reason to look forward; just maybe Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s on-screen romance will soon be turned into a full-fledged film. Karan Johar’s ‘Homebound’ Selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025.

On the work front, Karan is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming production Dhadak 2. The romantic drama stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri in the lead, alongside Saurabh Sachdeva and Vipin Sharma. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on August 1, 2025, and will clash with Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 at the box office.

