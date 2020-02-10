Zack Gottsagen Becomes First Oscar Presenter with Down Syndrome

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

California [US], Feb 10 (ANI): 'Peanut Butter Falcon' star Zack Gottsagen took the stage at the 92nd Academy Awards making him the first Oscar presenter with down syndrome to give away the honour.His co-star from the movie Shia LaBeouf too joined the actor on the stage. The duo was there to present the best live-action short prize award.The actor received a standing ovation upon reaching the stage at Dolby Theatre, cited The Hollywood Reporter.The movie 'Peanut Butter Falcon' is a story of a person who escaped the nursing home to chase his dream of becoming a professional wrestler. The 92nd Academy Awards is currently taking place at Los Angeles in California. (ANI)

