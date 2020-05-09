2020 Nissan Kicks BS6 Variants Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch; Features & Specifications

Nissan Kicks BS6 Details Revealed (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

Nissan India will soon be launching the new BS6 Nissan Kicks in India. The SUV has been listed on the official website and many key details have already leaked online. Ahead of the launch, the Japanese auto manufacturer has revealed key specifications about the SUV. The upcoming Kicks SUV will be offered in 7 variants across three trim levels - XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). Moreover, the SUV will be offered in both manual and CVT transmissions and the latter will be offered on XV and XV Premium trims. Datsun Redi-GO Facelift Images & Variants Details Leaked Online Ahead of India Launch.

Nissan Kicks BS6 Details Revealed (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

As far as the features are concerned, the new Nissan Kicks will comprise of Nissan Connect with Smartwatch connectivity, electrically adjustable ORVMs, impact sensing auto door unlock, speed sensing auto door lock, auto AC with rear AC vents, cooled glove box, twin parcel shelf, dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, shark fin antenna and much more. On the other hand, the higher trims will be getting automatic headlamps, front fog lamps with cornering function, rain-sensing wipers and engine start/stop button.

Nissan Kicks BS6 Interior Revealed (Photo Credits: Nissan)

Coming to the mechanicals, the 2020 Nissan Kicks SUV will be offered in two petrol engine options. Both the units will be BS6 compliant. The first engine will be 1.3-litre turbo petrol producing 154 bhp of maximum power against 254 Nm of peak torque. The second petrol mill will be a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine. Transmission options will include a manual and CVT.

Nissan Kicks BS6 Details Revealed (Photo Credits: Nissan India)

The company claims that the new CVT unit will be 40 percent more efficient than the one seen on the current model. The company will be offering the Nissan Kicks BS6 with a standard warranty of 2 years / 50,000 km. It can be extended up to 5 years / 1,00,000 km.