Royal Enfield, the Indian two-wheeler maker officially launched the 2021 model of the Classic 350 motorcycle in India starting at Rs 1.84 lakh. The 2021 model borrows a lot from the Meteor 350 which was launched in India last year. The bike comes with new features and a new engine. Royal Enfield Classic 350 will be available for bookings from 6 pm IST today. 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 To Be Launched in India on September 1; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

The new motorcycle gets a 349cc J-platform engine and replaces the 346cc UCE from the outgoing model. The engine generates a power of 20.3hp, a torque of 27Nm and is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The 2021 model of Royal Enfield Classic 350 comes in 11 exciting colours - Chrome Red, Chrome Bronze, Dark Stealth Black, Dark Gunmetal Grey, Signals Marsh Grey, Signals Sandstorm, Halcyon Green, Halcyon Black, Halcyon Grey, Redditch Green and Redditch Grey. The first nine colour variants will be available in dual-channel ABS whereas the last two colour variants come in single-channel ABS option.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The company has also made changes to the chassis. The 2021 Royal Enfield now gets a double-downtube unit instead of the basic single-cradle frame.

2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 (Photo Credits: Royal Enfield)

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 also comes with an updated instrument cluster, an LCD, a fuel gauge, two trip meters, a new headlamp with pilot lamps, a USB charger, a newly designed taillight, updated seats and more. The top-spec Chrome model also comes with a Tripper navigation display.

