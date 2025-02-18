New Delhi, February 18: The Aprilia Tuono 457 motorcycle is launched in India at a starting price of INR 3.95 lakh (ex-showroom). This bike is dubbed the most affordable model built on the 457 platform. The newly launched Aprilia Tuono 457 has a minimalist design and various tech features that offer the rider comfort and style. The Italian motorcycle brand expanded its range with the launch of its new model in India.

Aprilia Tuono 457 bookings have already started in India at INR 25,000. Aprilia India will begin the deliveries of this bike in March 2025. The naked bike has a macular design and a small headlamp on the front, along with LED DRLs shaped like boomerangs. It is launched in two aggressive colours: Pirahna Red and Puma Grey. Triumph Speed T4 Launched in 4 Attractive Colours With Same Retro-Style Design; Check Specifications, Features and Price of New Updated Model.

Aprilia Tuono 457 Specifications and Features

When it comes to performance, the Aprilia Tuono 457 packs a modern 457-cc twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine with load-bearing capacity. It delivers maximum 47.6 hp power at 9,400 rpm and peak torque of 43.5 Nm. Feature-wise, the bike packs a 5-inch TFT dashboard with Bluetooth connectivity, backlit switch cubes, Bybre radial clipper, 41mm USD fork on the front pre-load adjustable, mono shock pre-load adjustable, and dual-channel ABS. The wet weight of the new Aprilia Tuono 457 is 175 kg. The bike offers three riding modes and traction control. New Honda NX200, Rebranded Version of CB200X, Launched in India With Upgraded Tech; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Aprilia Tuono 457 has compact and essential lines that capture the sporty vibe of naked motorcycles. It has a triple full LED headlight cluster and a small spoiler. The company said that the advanced aerodynamics paid homage to the legendary Aprilia Tuono 1000R bike. Aprilia said that the details of the Tuono 457, including the sporty design, ergonomics, wide handlebars, and low seat, would deliver a comfortable riding experience.*

