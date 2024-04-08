New Delhi, April 8: In a bid to help India build a robust and efficient EV charging infrastructure, Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited (ATEL) and MG Motor India on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU), which is aimed at enabling ease of use and increased accessibility for customers.

As part of the collaboration, EV charging stations (60 kW DC) will be installed at designated MG dealerships, to provide value-added services to EV customers nationwide. “Adani TotalEnergies E-Mobility Limited’s and MG Motor India’s partnership to develop charging infrastructure marks a significant milestone and will play a crucial role in accelerating India's energy transition,” said Suresh P. Mangalani, ED and CEO, ATGL, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Total Gas Limited (ATGL). Mahindra XUV3XO Launch Expected on April 29, Company Shares Teaser Showcasing Design and Confirms Some Features (Watch Video).

The effort will contribute towards reducing carbon emissions and promoting a cleaner and greener environment, Mangalani added. ATEL will set up CC2 60 kW DC chargers at upcoming MG dealerships to bolster the charging network and enhance customer accessibility. “This strategic partnership reflects our commitment to sustainable mobility and our vision to revolutionise the EV landscape by building a robust charging infrastructure. The combined synergies aim to empower Indian consumers to embrace electric mobility,” said Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, MG Motor India.

The partnership will also provide a comprehensive solution encompassing supply, installation, commissioning, operations, and maintenance of charging infrastructure. In addition, a digital platform will be launched to facilitate a seamless customer experience, covering discovery, user authentication, charging, and billing settlement through a dedicated mobile application, said the companies.

Both companies will explore the potential of integrating public charging stations across platforms by leveraging advanced application programming interfaces (APIs) to enhance network visibility and accessibility. The collaboration will also enhance customer experience with RIFD solutions accessible to MG users at the strategic locations of ATEL’s public charging network, especially at places such as airports. India Needs One Million Fast Chargers To Become 100% Electric in Two and Three-Wheeler EV Segment by 2030: Former NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Currently, ATEL has a network of more than 300 charge points, which are a mix of AC and DC, spread across various verticals like highway pit-stops, shopping malls, RWAs, workplaces and fleet charging hubs. The company has a current installed capacity of around 6 MW with approximately 500 charge points under construction.

