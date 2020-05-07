Ahmad Yasir: The Man Who Dominated the Meme Industry

Ahmad Yasir

In the decade since Instagram was launched, every user’s feed is rife with meme handles. Taking over all your social media feeds, these meme accounts offer relatable and hilarious content, quickly paving their ways to one of the trendiest content formats on social media. Seeming to be documented in a silly and aimless manner, these single-purpose Instagram handles follow a steady stream of humorous posts that are planned strategically to reach the target. The demand for quirky memes has been so much that the meme industry has been saturated with less original and more of crowdsourced content. Humor, having the least resistance to virality, has made the meme industry an excessively competitive space.

Amidst cut-throat competition and crowdsourced material, two Instagram pages @reactions, and @ghetto have been generating viral content that is undeniable. @reactions and @ghetto have gained immense popularity in a short time for their slapstick comedy and easy-go humor.

Their memes range from clean to dirty, incorporating everything from familiar childhood movies to sex and alcohol. Unlike its competitors, the pages diversify their content. They do not focus on a specific niche. Instead, they portray relatable and share-worthy memes and comedic video clips to entertain their audience.

The man behind the Memes

Apart from loyal followers, not many know the man who has dominated the meme industry. Ahmad Yasir @amad was a typical college-going student a few years back. While his classmates were busy looking for jobs post graduation, Ahmad realized that working for someone was not his cup of tea. He dreamt of being an entrepreneur and be his own boss. However, like every budding entrepreneur, Ahmad didn’t know where to start. To gain fundamental business knowledge, Ahmad followed the footsteps of successful business people to carve his career path.

It was the time when Instagram emerged as a breakthrough career platform for anyone who’s consistently creative. Ahmad took this opportunity and created @reactions and @ghetto with the sole goal of making people laugh. Initially, the fanbase wasn’t huge, but slowly, these two pages garnered attention through their original and quirky content. Today, @reactions and @ghetto hold a loyal fanbase of 5 million and 2.7 million respectively and also collaborate with famous brands like PUBG, Fashion Nova, and many others.

The secret sauce to creating eye-catchy content with short captions is the absence of full-fledged strategy, Ahmad explains. Creating entertaining content consistently is something that has to come out just vaguely and not well-strategized, he says. With the increasing fanbase, Ahmad also faces immense pressure to keep consistency. However, he remains unfazed. Ahmad doesn’t like to work when the deadline is approaching and, instead, prefers to sleep. He believes admitting to followers that he could not come up with engaging content instead of uploading substandard content. Maybe, that’s the reason why @reaction and @ghetto have a loyal fanbase.

Ahmad Yasir specializes in outstandingly presenting topics in languages that his audience understands. He’s known for portraying content sprinkled with the taste of humor, to keep his fans engaged without getting bored. He knows how to impress his followers and garner more new ones. He satisfies the crowd in all the best ways he can. He shares this was a learning experience for him. To keep pace with the audience’s varied tastes, he believes that the content should be crisp enough even for the creator to watch it as an audience.

The journey ahead

Ahmad does not restrict himself to being a social media influencer. He plans to expand his boundaries by opening E-commerce stores and indulging himself in real estate and various small businesses, and food outlets. As an aspiring entrepreneur, Ahmad believes that any business can reach unprecedented heights if the efforts made are real.

With his consistent efforts and a clear vision, Ahmad Yasir is an inspiration for many. His life achievements have inspired the youth to take up the bold step and carve a career out of their niche. It’s because of his goal-oriented personality and effective marketing strategies that Ahmad Yasir has become the dominant of the meme industry. Unlike many of the budding entrepreneurs, Ahmad was clear regarding the career path that has made him achieve something many aspiring entrepreneurs lack. He has proved time, and again that hard work and persistence can help one achieve the impossible.