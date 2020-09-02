Anthony Sorella, a Creative Director at Neighborhood Creative, talks about the factors that make his agency different from his competition

Sorella who is the creative director of a marketing agency called Neighboring Creative – Toronto based – has worked endlessly hard along with his business partner Ernesto Gaita to make a name for themselves in the corporate world.

Neighborhood Creative is a full-service marketing agency that can offer everything from traditional marketing to every type of digital marketing. At Neighborhood Creative, the business is usually people-focused and looked upon from a client’s perspective. Anthony Sorella strongly believes in collaboration for his brand as well as his clients. This he says is also one of the main reasons for his agency’s success, as he and his team are very pro collaboration.

“A lot of agencies will not want to work together or they won't advise their clients to collaborate with other brands in their same industry because they see them as competition,” says Anthony Sorella.

Most companies are usually not in favor of collaborating, but this particular risk paid off for Anthony and his partner. Sorella believes it’s a good mode of expanding his business organically, despite most companies not following the same route. In Anthony’s opinion there is plenty of wealth and work for everyone to partake in, and selfishness isn’t the way to growing one’s business. As Anthony believes ‘kindness is the foundation for success,’ he makes sure to display it through his agency’s way of handling clients and through his work ethic.

What makes Neighborhood Creative so distinguishing from the rest of the competition is Anthony’s investment in building a strong and dedicated team.

“For me I've always realized that a strong team can take you farther than a one man show. Sharing success is always the key,” says Anthony.