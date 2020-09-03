When somebody thinks of entrepreneurs who have made it big all on their own, one of the first names that pop up is none other than Austin Dane Walker. He is the proud owner of an AirBnb business with over 12 apartment buildings at the moment. Austin's life story is inspiring, to say the least we guarantee that it will help motivate many others who are trying to start their own businesses. Austin initially entered the world of AirBnb while having to play it very safe, as it would violate his leasing agreement he mentioned. But regardless, he was confident and wanted to take the risk to make it happen for himself.

Within just a year, Austin became the proud owner of multiple apartments generating passive income in big profits every month. When asked about how his success and what it means to him, Austin shared that for him personally, success means making sufficient progress from where the person has started. As humble as ever, Austin opened up about his life before he got serious becoming a business owner / entrepreneur.

Austin had shared that he was just out of prison when he first started and was living with his mother. However, his determination to do something big in the world and turn his life around was growing day by the day and so he dedicated himself into a business he truly believed and has then made history!

Now, with a successful organization that grows by each coming day, Austin is living his best life. He travels to various places and explores life carrying no regret. His social media game is becoming stronger and it's growth results is seeing a nonstop-able wave of incline. Better look out for this upcoming entrepreneur!

