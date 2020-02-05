Auto Expo 2020: Maruti Futuro-e Concept Coupe SUV Makes World Premiere At Delhi Motor Show; Features & Specifications

Maruti Futuro-e Concept Revealed (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki India kicked off the 15th edition of Indian motor show by revealing the highly awaited Futuro-e concept. The production-spec model of the Coupe SUV is expected to hit the Indian market by next couple of years. The carmaker is looking to revolutionise green mobility with more environment friendly products, wherein Futuro-e Concept will lay foundation for Maruti's future vehicles. Auto Expo 2020 Day 1 LIVE Updates: Maruti Futuro-e Concept Officially Unveiled.

As a part of ‘Mission Green Million’, the car maker also announced its aggressive strategy to retail one million green cars over the next few years. The auto maker also claims that it has sold one million green vehicles in India till date which comprises of CNG and Smart Hybrid cars.

In a bid to tap on the same initiative, the carmaker also premiered its FUTURO-e SUV concept that will form basis for Maruti Suzuki’s perspective on future green mobility.

Talking about the newly unveiled concept, the Futuro-e SUV Coupe has been conceptualized and designed in India. The SUV Coupe will come powered by an electric drivetrain.