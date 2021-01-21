BMW India officially launched BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine at Rs 51.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sedan is assembled and produced at BMW's plant in Chennai and a long-wheelbase model of the popular 3 series. The car comes in three trim lines - 320Ld Luxury line, 330Li Luxury line & 330Li M Sport First Edition. The new Limousine sedan succeeds the 3 Series Gran Turismo. Interested customers can book their vehicle with a token amount of Rs 50,000. The company has also organised an early bird offer which includes a complimentary Comfort Package comprising of an iPad holder, an iPad and a coat hanger for the rear seat. BMW to Increase Vehicle Prices in India by Up to 2% from January 2021.

Mechanically, the car comes with a 2.0-litre twin-turbo petrol engine that generates 258PS of power & 400Nm of peak torque. Other engine options include a 2.0-litre diesel engine that produces 190PS of power and 400Nm of torque.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (Photo Credits: BMW India)

Welcome to the grand side of thrill. Experience captivating luxury with best-in-class comfort and exhilarating performance with the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine. #GrandSideOfThrill. To know more, visit https://t.co/lOCKcH4Kf7. pic.twitter.com/jVZqne1sZk — bmwindia (@bmwindia) January 21, 2021

These engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The petrol variant clocks a speed of 0-100kmph in 6.2 seconds whereas the diesel model does it in 7.6 seconds. The new BMW Sedan gets Launch Control and four driving modes- Eco Pro, Comfort, Sport and Sport+.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine (Photo Credits: BMW India)

On the inside, the BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine gets a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a 10.25-inch control display, wireless charging for smartphones, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto seamless smartphone connection. Moreover, there are six airbags, electric parking brake with auto hold, Attentive Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control & more. The new BMW car comes with a Harman Kardon Surround Sound system with 16 loudspeakers. The mid-end and the top-end variant of BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine are priced at Rs 52.50 and Rs 53.90 lakh.

