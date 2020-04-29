BMW M8 & 8 Series Gran Coupe India Prices To Be Announced Online

BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe (Photo Credits: BMW)

BMW, the German car manufacturer will be holding a digital event to launch two new cars, 8 series and M8 competition in the market. The carmaker will be officially announcing the prices for the cars online, according to the report from Autocar India. Once the prices are officially announced, the interested customers will be able to purchase the newly launched cars via BMW Contactless Experience, which is the brand’s recently introduced platform for online retailing. Rudratej Singh, BMW Group India President, Dies at 46 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

The new BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is a 4-door derivative of the 8 Series. The company is expected to introduce the 840i variant of the car, which comes with a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder, twin-turbo petrol engine. The unit is tuned to make 335 bhp of maximum power at 5,000-6,500 rpm with peak torque of 500 Nm at 1,600-4,500 rpm. Transmission duties will be carried out by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

On the other hand, the BMW M8 is essentially a high-performance version of the regular 8 Series. The powerful two-door Coupe from BMW comes powered by a 4.4-litre, V8 engine. The motor on the M8 is capable of delivering 592 bhp of maximum power with peak torque of 750 Nm. The unit comes clubbed with an 8-speed automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system. However, the BMW M8 Competition is equipped with the engine but is tuned to offer 617 bhp and 750 Nm of power figures.

As far as the prices are concerned, the BMW M8 is expected to be priced somewhere around Rs 2.3 crore (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe is likely to be priced around Rs 1.4 crore (ex-showroom).

