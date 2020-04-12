BS6 TVS Radeon Motorcycle Launched in India; Prices Start at Rs 58,992

BS6 TVS Radeon Launched in India (Photo Credits: TVS Motors)

TVS Motor Company has officially launched the new BS6 Radeon motorcycle in India. The BS6 version of the 110 cc commuter is priced at Rs 58,992 (ex-showroom Delhi), which is expensive by Rs 8,632 than the previous BS4 version. Powered by an upgraded BS6 engine, the updated Radeon comes with no cosmetic upgrades. It continues to sport the same simple yet elegant headlight with chrome bezel and an LED DRL. The stylish fuel tank of the commuter is fitted with high-quality rubber thigh pads. It also continues to carry its stylish dual-pod instrument cluster, which is one of the best features offered on the commuter. MG Hector BS6 Diesel Variant Silently Launched; Priced in India Starting From Rs 13.88 Lakh.

The motorcycle is also loaded with plenty of chrome such as chrome crash guard, chrome exhaust, chrome pillion grab rail and chrome lady pillion handle giving a premium look.

On the specification front, the new Radeon comes powered by a BS6 compliant 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. It is equipped with an electronic fuel injection called Eco-Thrust Fuel Injection making more refined. The company claims that the BS6 Radeon is 15 percent more fuel-efficient than the predecessor.

Moreover, the BS6 Radeon Special Edition is offered in two exciting shades - Chrome Black and Chrome White. Additionally, the BS6 Radeon Base Edition is available in six tones - Pearl White, Royal Purple, Golden Beige, Metal Black, Volcano Red and Titanium Grey.

As far as the prices are concerned, the prices of the new TVS Radeon BS6 start at INR 58,992 (ex-showroom Delhi), which has gone up by Rs 6,632 for the base version. The special edition with drum brakes now costs Rs 61,992 that has been increased by Rs 7,732. Moreover, the top-of-the-line variant - the special edition with disc brake is priced at Rs 64,992, which has been hiked by Rs 8,632.