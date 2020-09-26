Every business needs that right approach to succeed and Callye Keen is helping those entrepreneurs attain success with his training programs through his ‘Red Blue Collective’.

Coming from a family who have been in the manufacturing business for over sixty years, Callye’s early days were spent in the family business after school and during holidays. After college, he started a journey from working in production to developing products to management of the business. Having vast experience of over twenty years Callye learned the nuances of running a successful business to the core which he now felt had to be used for the development of businesses which were struggling to make a mark for themselves. He wanted to coach entrepreneurs on not just develop the product but also develop their business in the right way. With this sole aim he founded ‘Red Blue Collective’, which helps entrepreneurs overcome the difficulties they face in developing and launching their product successfully. Their innovative strategies have helped thousands of entrepreneurs place their product through proper channels and scale their business to a larger base unbelievably.

‘Red Blue Collective’ is credited to have developed hundreds of products for a number of individual entrepreneurs, large corporate houses and government agencies. Having coached a number of start-ups right from incubating an idea to marketing their product they have also launched their own products and have their interests in crowd funding and direct sales. Callye says “the idea to start mentoring startups came to my mind when I saw entrepreneurs with that idea but they struggled to sell or grow in spite of having built their product. My guidance eliminates the obstacles preventing a product idea transforming into a successful business”.

Their coaching program is based on a nine step curriculum, some of which includes seizing the right opportunity, developing the business, and securing funding through investment and revenue. They are also coaching individuals to apply for innovative challenges on Herox.com and Challenge.govwhich offer funding for innovative out of the box ideas.

Get to know more about ‘Red Blue Collective’ on their official website www.redbluecollective.com.