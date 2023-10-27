Mumbai, October 27: In October, many automobile manufacturers introduced their new cars with excellent safety, performance, and attractive new designs. This month, we saw the new Tata Harrier and Tata Safari launch in India with a 5-star safety rating, black-themed Nissan Magnite Kuro, BMW X4 M40i, BMW i7 M70 xDrive, BMW 740d M, Audi S5 Sportback Platinum Edition, and others. We also saw new concepts for the upcoming cars, such as the Nissan Hyper Force EV.

In October, many new cars and concepts were teased, and new future concepts were announced, like the Renault Niagara, Lexus LF-CZ EV, and Toyota's Concepts for FT-SE, FT-3E, EPU, and Land Cruiser SE EV. This month, many cars were expected to launch, but due to some reasons, they were not launched. So, here are the upcoming cars that are likely to be announced in November. Nissan Hyper Force EV Concept Unveiled: Here’s All You Need to Know About All-Electric Car Showcased at Japan Mobility Show.

List of Cars To Launch in November:

Since November is going to be a festive season, many automobile companies may take advantage of this opportunity and introduce their most anticipated cars in India sooner than expected. A few automobile companies may announce their new cars in November and may officially launch in December. Here is the list of confirmed and expected cars to be launched next month. Tata Cuvv Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check New Design, Expected Specification and India Launch Details.

Mercedes-AMG C43, GLC Coupe, and GLE Facelift: According to reports, the new sedan is expected to launch with a six-cylinder 2996cc petrol engine that can generate up to 384bhp and maximum 520Nm torque. It is expected to arrive at Rs 80 lakh onwards. The Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift is the new SUV from the German luxury automobile manufacturer that is likely to launch with petrol and diesel engines with four and six-cylinders. As per reports, the new Mercedes-AMG C43 and Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift will be launched on November 2, 2023. The Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is also expected to launch in India in November 2023.

Toyota Glanza Sports: The new Glanza Sports from Toyota has been rumoured to arrive in India in November 2023. The new sports variant will likely come with better specifications than the previous Toyota Glanza model. The car is rumoured to launch with an 1179cc petrol engine and may launch between Rs 7 to 9.50 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor: Toyota Taisor was expected to launch in October, but due to some reasons, the Japanese automobile company may have delayed the launch. It is expected to arrive in November at Rs 12 to 16 lakh price and new updated exterior and interior.

Tata Punch EV: The Tata Punch EV car was rumoured to arrive in October, but the launch of Tata's new electric car has been delayed. It may come in November and offer all the anticipated features like climate control, new LED lights, digital instrument cluster and much more. It is expected to launch between Rs 9 to 13 lakh.

Besides these cars, the cars expected to launch in November 2023 are Jeep Avenger, BYD Seal, Lexus LM, Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, Force Motors 5-Door Gurkha, Tata Curvv, Hyundai Venue CNG, and many others. However, there are very few confirmed launches of the upcoming cars in India in petrol, diesel, CNG and electric options.

