Fifi Wreck site is one of the major tourist attractions in Bahrain for divers, a country that covers approximately 400 square miles of fertile oyster beds and 14 major pearling grounds. FiFi wreck located on the Sitra island of Bahrain, is an early 1980’s tugboat shipwreck site located 10 nautical miles off the east coast of Al-Bander Resort in Sitra and is considered one of the most popular diving sites in the world. Fifi was owned by the first marine Middle Eastern shipping company, Awalco Marine. The name of this legendary ship came from Shaheen Bin Saqer bin Shaheen, the founder of Awalco Marine. He named it after his only daughter Feryal Shaheen who was nicknamed Fifi.

Fifi sank when it caught a ravaging fire, leading to its ultimate demise. The wreck has been the focus of a number of tourists and divers due to its positioning in relatively shallow waters. Fifi is located just 7 meters below the surface which makes it easily accessible for comparatively new divers as well. Covered in coral reefs, Fifi shipwreck is a site to behold, offering an enigmatic experience without any hindrance in diving. Due to its popularity, Fifi Shipwreck site has been positioned with mooring by Aquatique.

Fifi offers a diverse range of marine life sightings along with the opportunity for night diving, a sport activity famous amongst maritime lovers. FiFi is home to a myriad of fish species that thrive above and within its framework like surgeonfish, angelfish, stingrays, and sea snakes and sea turtles. Fifi serves as a haven for juvenile barracudas, becoming a secret hideaway for its corals and sponges where one can locate colorful shrimps, crabs, and other macro life.