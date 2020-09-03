G.I. Tax is not your average “tax office”. The company’s positive and patriotic atmosphere is creating a new experience for clients seeking income tax and other financial services by removing the stress from tax season with unique benefits to clients.

G.I. Tax specializes in income tax preparation and small business consulting. The team aims to provide services that will help clients ensure that their money is going to the right places and staying in their pockets as often as possible. After all, the company’s slogan is “No dime left behind.”

G.I. Tax believes that it is critical to open offices year-round to serve their customers whenever they need assistance, instead of strictly during tax season. In addition, many services provided by G.I. Tax are free through the “Patriot Bar”, where clients can receive assistance with financial planning, notary services, home and auto loan guidance, business consultations, student loan assistance, résumé building, and more.

Numerous five-star reviews and testimonials on Google and www.gitax.com speak for themselves. G.I. Tax customers clearly acknowledge the difference in the financial services they received compared to others.

G.I. Tax has two offices serving the Melbourne, Florida area and beyond. In addition to these offices, the company has begun to sell franchises and expand out of state. New offices will soon open, starting with Colorado and Tennessee through G.I. Tax’s first four-unit franchise deal. Services are also available by contacting the company by phone or email. The team offers free consultations for anyone who is simply trying to get an idea of where to start with financial questions and needs.

Clients who hire G.I. Tax also have peace of mind that they are working with a trustworthy company that finds ways to give back to the community. G.I. Tax and their patriotic partners proudly serve America through their support for veteran services and veteran assistance organizations, including Brevard County Veteran’s Services, AVET Project, and National Veterans Homeless Support, to name just a few.

G.I. Tax was founded in 2012 by Glenn Sandler, CPA, CFE. His vision was to create a company that assisted clients with income tax preparation and offer small business consulting. The idea of taxes is daunting for most Americans, and Sandler wanted to find a way to change his clients’ perception about filing their taxes.

Sandler says, “When you visit your local office, you are received by a professional and knowledgeable staff.” He adds, “Our G.I. Tax team goes through a comprehensive tax boot camp training program to ensure we are prepared, able, and ready to deliver the highest quality of service and accuracy when preparing your tax return. When you work with G.I. Tax Services, you can rest assured that our advisers are defending your family’s financial security. “

For more information or to schedule a free consultation, please visit https://www.gitax.com/