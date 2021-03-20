What is G9Tessera?

We are your connection to live entertainment. G9Tessera.com connects you to more than 100,000 concerts, sports & theater events worldwide! All tickets are listed by professional ticket-selling companies & trusted ticket sellers, all backed by our 100% Money-Back Guarantee.

Our Parent Company

Our parent company, Go9Tro Wireless, LLC, is a high-tech leader in the global IoT communications industry.

Founded in 2021, G9Tessera hosts a leading online exchange with over $5.5 billion in ticket inventory.

Through our flagship products, and the G9Tessera platform, we offer global innovative ticket solutions. We are powered by g9tro Crowdfunding Platform to support our project. As our project increases in revenue or tickets sales, g9tro tokens base price will be affected on ticket distribution. All sales on the g9tessera network contribute to the liquidity of the g9tro Crowdfunding Platform.

