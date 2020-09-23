Small businesses contribute to local economies by bringing growth and innovation to the community in which the business is established. It also helps stimulate economic growth by providing employment opportunities to people who may not be employable by larger corporations. Productive entrepreneurs can invigorate the economy by creating jobs and new technologies, and increasing productivity and Harshavardhana Gourineni who is a successful entrepreneur and proud MD & CEO of Mangal Industries is now planning to expand his business to support local communities and generate employment.

The 32-year-old businessman who has wide expertise in entrepreneurship and has worked hard over the years is now looking to continue growing businesses and tap into the rural market. Talking about the same, he says, "The goal is the generation and expansion of sustainable and continuous employment opportunities in rural areas. Tapping into the rural markets and targeting local communities for employment generation is what we are looking for. There is a huge scope of business opportunities and if you are well-equipped to take the risk, the sky is the limit. Our country has many hardworking and talented people who are waiting for opportunities and by expanding my ventures, I am just planning to generate employment as much as I can for the betterment of the country's future".

Harshavardhana grew up in Chicago and came back to India in 2015 to support his family business, Amara Raja Group of companies, popularly known for the brand Amaron, which had a revenue of more than $1 Billion last year.

Initially, he worked with ARBL for one year to comprehend various functions and became MD and CEO of the group company Mangal Industries in the year 2017. Apart from this, Harshavardhana is also responsible for a business unit called Galla Foods which is into the manufacturing of Fruit Pulp and Beverages. He is the convener of the Amara Raja Corporate Council, the summit decision-making body of Amara Raja Group.