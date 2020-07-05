Many companies have decided to perform all work virtually in response to our current climate. This has emphasized the need of corporate resilience and the ability to embrace virtual collaboration practices. We have had the privilege to interview rising entrepreneurs in the field of serving companies with values that help build resilience.

In this interview we speak to Yoshikazu Ito,founder and director of Buddy & Growth, Angelica Malin director of About Time about their experience and what “up and coming” companies must pay attention to.

How would you describe your journey of starting your company.

Sharing knowledge and experience to people so that they could grow up to get results has been my favorite experience since early times.

After my academics, I cultivated sales skillset at an insurance company as well as taking a role in marketing at a cooperations and consulting companies.

After all those steps and I finally chose to be independent in November 2016.

Shares Yoshikazu Ito.

Angelica Malin:

I come from a very loud, colorful family — full of artists and big personalities — and we were always clambering over one another to be the loudest voice in the room. I think that’s why I’ve found solace in writing.

How did you overcome obstacles when growing your business.

It was a year after I launched my company when I faced the tipping point.

Our gradual growth suddenly stopped.

We were able to over come this plateau after implementing method advised from entrepreneur who I looked up to during that time.

Yoshikazu shared with us.

As for me Angelica shares,

For years, I would try and second-guess the business — thinking it was going this way or that — but I’ve learnt to go with the flow a lot more. People will always try and tell you what your business is, and only your gut knows what you really want it to be.

Your insights of the early times certainly will make a difference for our readers finally, could you share with us how your initiative has been impacting people’s life?

Yoshikazu shares: With our consultancy and educational programs its really about the success of a business and growth as a person.By combining marketing and the leanings from economics we encourage people to lead business towards aimed success, while at the same time, improve the learning ability of each of our clients, by doing so we believe that we encourage and support our clients to continue growing and succeed despite current uncertainty and future times ahead.

Angelika: “The mission of our Academy is to inspire, provoke and equip millennials with the tools they need to navigate the world as it is today. We want to start new conversations, resolve the unresolved, and lay to rest the myths and fears that no longer serve this switched-on, savvier-than-ever generation. We believe that to be a way forward for everyone who are tackling uncertainty in their lives“.

Readers can find extensive interview by Angelika from below as well as book published by Yoshikazu.

Book

https://amzn.to/2zBTyv4

Angelica Malin interview exclusive

https://breaktheicetv.com/coconut-cuppas-with-angelica-malin-founder-of-about-time-magazine/