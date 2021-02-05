A new meditation app helps train your mind to learn how to be relaxed

Boom journal Co-founder Matt West and Matt Cook launched a new meditation app, with a fast-growing following of over 60,000 followers on social, interested in discovering a different way of practicing mindfulness exercises, boom journal is poised to be the go-to meditation app in 2021 and beyond.

“We aim to destigmatize mental health by reframing the perception and shifting the focus to mental wealth with mindful journaling,” Boom Journal co-founder Matt West and Matt Cook.

Beverly Hills-based Boom Journal has raised a pre-seed round from an undisclosed source. Similar to the mental wellness apps that have helped people use mindfulness amid COVID-19,

Boom Journal’s guided meditation helps you train your mind. With a daily guided mindful journal, you will boost your positive energy and attitude, train healthy thinking patterns, and become productive and joyful.

How to be relaxed

With 7 in 10 millennials already suffering from stress before the coronavirus, Boom mainstream approach to manage stress incorporates guided mindful journaling into our daily routines.

The app is built to make the experience simple and interactive, with strict encryption standards to offer full privacy. The app user will tap a response with guided questions. With written journaling clinically linked to improved mental and emotional health, and the global notepaper market expected to grow $18.8bn from 2020-2024, diary recording’s increasing popularity looks certain.

Millennials aren’t the only group that can benefit - 73% of tech professionals of all ages from top companies report to being stressed out. The app also comes with an emotional well-being tracker using artificial intelligence.

“We have been talking about journaling and training our body for a long time, but oftentimes we quit after a few attempts because it is difficult to fit it in our schedule. Capturing and saving

our bright life updates on our smartphones is a much simpler and more interactive experience. We’ve been sending capturing and saving via Instagram for a while now, so now we get to keep a record of our feelings and activities. I love seeing entrepreneurs, creatives, athletes, and makers amongst our early adopters.” - Matt West, Boom Journals' co-founder.

With 50% of millennials have quit their jobs last year due to mental and emotional health reasons, as a millennial that struggled with managing stress, I am more motivated to discover ways to reduce stress and boost our level of productivity and joy. Psychologist and Boom Journal’s founder Matt West said “My passion for understanding what drives people to take action stemmed from high school, bridging the connection to discovering ways to help others, it wasn’t until stress had a major impact on his life that led to him using mindfulness to strengthen his emotional muscle. With his passion to help others, he developed an approach to making emotional and mental well-being simple, interactive, and an effective way to manage stress. Boom is also focused on establishing partnerships with public and charter schools to make sure the app reaches the younger generations.

When you think of mindfulness, what comes to mind? Oftentimes we think of yoga poses and sitting cross legged? Yes, it is true that mindfulness is associated with this iage— however the essence of meditation, is training the mind to intentionally focus on the present.

Meditation is one of the ways to lead a life of peace, tranquility of mind, and understanding of ourselves and others. Our modern times has offered us the luxury of being connected, however the recent global pandemic has highlighted that default of escaping from our feelings has led to

reflecting on our past or try to understand the racing thoughts about thd future. This was experienced first hand by Matt West in 2018, and after noticing the benefits of meditation, he was to share that vlaue with others and set forth to develop a meditation app Boom Journal, based on his years practicing as a psychologist, his formal education, and his personal experience with meditation.

Building Boom Journal

Boom Journal was launched by American psychologist, podcaster, and well-being tech co-founder Matt West. Through this meditation app, Matt West wants to empower people to lead a productive, peaceful, constructive, and happy life. It acts as a psychological tool to enable one to make life’s journey in a comparatively easier way.

Boom Journal grew out of Matt West's personal experience after a series of stressful life events – I didn't have a healthy way to cope with the stress and burnout I was feeling,” Boom Journal, Co-founder Matt West said in a statement. “I also understood that there were other people that have been through stressful life events who needed an easy and healthy way to cope with stress. This was the birth of Boom Journal – empowering people to discover who they are, train the mind so that way they could master their emotions.

Mission

The mission for boom journal is clear; to help train the mind and empower others to be energized, inspired, and joyful.

Oftentimes, in life we have to overcame challenges that we face. When we are faced with those challenges we decide how we are goign to repsond. In the year 2000, Matt West was faced with a major challenge when he was a junior in high school and wanted to participate in the upcoming soccer season.

The night before tryouts, Matt suddenly developed a sharp pain in his knee but went ahead a played through the pain, but the pain was overwhelming and he ultimately had to make an appointment with a doctor. The doctor found the he developed Osgood-Schlatter disease (OSD).

That forced Matt to remain out of soccer for the remainder of the season. It was a difficult year for Matt becuase he was really excited about playing on the varsity team and preparing for a chance to earn a scholarship through his collegiate perfromance. This, however, offered him a an unexpected opportunity, and led to a new found passion in of understanding the human mind.

It was here that Matt’s journey to understand the human mind began. Matt’s natural analytical mind propelled him to know more about mindfulness and understand why people do what they do, what drives people to take action.

At the age of 24, Matt obtained two Masters in psychology: one from Pepperdine University and Cal State Northridge. At the age of 30, Matt married and had his first and child at 31. By that time, Matt was making a 6-figure income leading a life of comfort in Marina Del Rey, CA.

Boom Journal grew out of Matt West's personal experience after a series of stressful life events – I didn't have a healthy way to cope with the stress and burnout I was feeling,” Boom Journal, Co-founder Matt West said in a statement. “I also understood that there were other people that have been through stressful life events who needed an easy and healthy way to cope with stress. This was the birth of Boom Journal – empowering people to discover who they are, train the mind so that way they could master their emotions.