New Delhi, May 10: South Korean auto giant Hyundai has officially revealed its all-new EXTER SUV after building the buzz around it with a string of teasers. The new upcoming Hyundai EXTER SUV was revealed alongside the official commencement of its pre-launch bookings.

The EXTER SUV’s trim levels and powertrain details are also out, while its official launch is thought to be imminent. Let’s take a brief look at all the details. Hyundai Exter SUV Caught Sans Veils, Full Exterior Design Revealed Ahead of Launch; Here’s All the Known Details.

Hyundai EXTER – Bookings & Powertrain Details:

The all-new Hyundai EXTER SUV is available for pre-bookings will a token amount of Rs 11,000. The new small SUV will be available in five trim levels, with two engines as well as transmissions options. Skoda Kodiaq 2023 Launched in India With BS6 2 Compliant Engines, New Features and Revised Pricing.

Under its hood, the Hyundai EXTER will get powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine along with the CNG engine option. The petrol version will be offered with a 5-speed manual or an AMT automatic transmission option, while the Exter CNG will be offered with only the manual gearbox.

As the same 1.2-litre engine also runs the Grand i10 Nios and the Aura, the unite is expected to generate 83hp of max power alongside 114Nm of peak torque, similar to these cars. On the other hand, the CNG version of the mill would offer less figures, expectedly 69hp and 95.2Nm, also similar to the hatchback and sedan counterparts.

Hyundai EXTER - Petrol Variants:

The EXTER will be offered in five trim levels, namely EX, S, SX, SX (O) and the top-end SX(O) Connect. The base EX variant will be coming with only a manual transmission, while the rest of the variants will all get an Amt option.

Hyundai EXTER - CNG Variants:

The EXTER SUV’s CNG version will be offered in only two trim levels – the S and SX. Both the variants will be available only with manual transmission.

Hyundai EXTER – Colours, India Launch Timeline & Rivals:

The Hyundai EXTER will be available in six monotone exterior colours - Cosmic Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Atlas White, Starry Night, and a new unique Ranger Khaki shade. The SUV will also be offered in three dual-tone colour schemes that will be featuring black roof with Atlas White, Cosmic Blue or Ranger Khaki body colours. However, the dual-tone shades will be exclusive to the petrol version.

The EXTER is likely to officially launch in the July-August period this year when its prices will be announced. Being a micro-SUV, the Hyundai EXTER will be pitched against the likes of the Tata punch and Citroen C3 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 04:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).