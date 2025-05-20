New Delhi, May 20: Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) introduced the Magna Executive car to its i20 lineup. The new Hyundai i20 Magna Executive is launched in India at a starting price of INR 7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The i20 Magna comes with advanced safety features and an updated transmission option. Hyundai Motor has also added new elements and systems in the interior to offer comfort to the drivers and passengers.

The Hyundai i20 Magna Executive comes in the competitive segment with various new additions. The car gets a sunroof, speaker systems, and a host. The Hyundai i20 lineup is a popular hatchback series in India that sold 1.4 million units during its 15-years journey. Citroen C3 CNG Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Citroen C3 Hatchback Launched in India.

Hyundai i20 Magna Executive Specifications and Features

The Hyundai i20 Magna Executive has a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Customers can get a rear camera for INR 14,999 with three years of warranty. Moreover, the car comes with features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management), and HAC (Hill Assist Control).

The Hyundai i20 Magna Executive brings iVT (Intelligent Variable Transmission) to enhance the driving experience. A South Korean automobile company tried to add rich experience to the affordable segment with premium features and advanced technology. The car has 15-inch wheels, LED DRLs, TPMS (tire-pressure monitoring system) and a digital instrument cluster with MID. On the other hand, the Sports (O) variant also received updates such as a Bose 7 speaker system and Smart Key with push-button start.

Hyundai i20 Lineup Prices (Ex-Showroom)

The Hyundai i20 Magna Executive MT is launched at INR 7,50,900. The Magna MT version is priced at INR 7,78,900. The Hyundai i20 Magna iVT price in India starts at INR 8,88,800. On the other hand, the Sports (O) MT variant is available at INR 9,05,000 and the Sports (O) MT Dual-Tone at INR 9,20,000. The top variant, Hyundai i20 Sports (O) iVT, is available at INR 9,99,800. All the above are ex-showroom prices for the vehicles. Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Suzuki Access Scooter Launched in India.

Hyundai Motor India Limited's Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg said the company was committed to elevating customer delights that reflect their evolving aspirations and lifestyles. He said, " With the launch of the Magna Executive variant and the expansion of features in the Sportz (O) trim, we aim to make the i20 experience even more accessible and desirable for customers."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2025 05:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).