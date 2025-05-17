New Delhi, May 17: Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition scooter is launched in India, offering new tech features and upgrades. Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition price in India starts at INR 1,09,900 (ex-showroom) and is available at all the Suzuki Motorcycles dealerships in India. The Japanese company said it added a new layer of functionality and flair to its new Ride Connect TFT Edition.

The latest Suzuki Access scooter comes with the same design as the other variants in the series. The Access Ride Connect TFT Edition also retains the mechanical features of the two-wheeler. Suzuki Motorcycle India's Sales and Marketing VP Deepak Mutreja said that customers interested in getting the new model for urban riding can enjoy a coloured TFT digital display and a new elegant colour. Citroen C3 CNG Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Citroen C3 Hatchback Launched in India.

Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition Specifications and Features

Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition has the same 125cc four-stroke single-cylinder air-cooled engine; however, it now meets OBD2 compliance. It is capable of generating a maximum of 8.3 bhp power at 6,500 rpm and 10.2 Nm peak torque at 5,000 rpm. In terms of highlights, the scooter offers a 4.2-inch TFT display that provides necessary information for the rider, such as fuel level and turn-by-turn navigation. It also offers Bluetooth connectivity. It has better brightness and clarity, which offers comfortable viewing in various lighting conditions. Tata Altroz Facelift Launch in India Likely on May 22; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

The Suzuki Access Ride Connect TFT Edition is offered in the following shades - Metallic Mat Stellar Blue, Solid Ice Green, Metallic Mat Black No. 2, Pearl Grace White and Pearl Shiny Beige. The scooter offers riders better pickup and mileage, and fully upgraded tech features. It has a front lock-operated external fuel lid, an LED tail lamp, dual front utility pockets, and a one-way clutch for quiet start.

